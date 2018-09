Susan Brandscheid, age 70, of Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018 in Madison.



A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison.



A full obituary will follow.



Please share your memories.



Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434