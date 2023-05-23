Susan K. Brown

Susan Kay (Schmidt) Brown, 81, of Beloit, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 due to her loving heart giving out.
Susan was born on November 16, 1941 to Alfred and Mabel (White) Schmidt in Rockford, IL. After Susan graduated from Hononegah High School in 1959she began working at Leath Furniture in Beloit, WI. When she saw a handsome man walk by the store, she told her manager, that is the man I am going to marry. Susan married Brian Brown on June 9, 1962 at the Old Stone Church in Rockton, IL. Susan also worked at Shopko, several floral shops and Elder Beerman.
Brian and Susan are survived by their children: Kellie (Pat) Mane, Brian Brown, Jr., Mark Brown and Traci (Rich) Walker. Grandchildren: Bradley (Amanda) Boeke, Ashton (Johanna) Walker, Wyatt Walker, Lucas Brown, Mattea Brown, Dakota (Shyann) Walker, Seath Walker, Katlyn Mason Mane, Brooklyn (John)Fairchild, Clayton Mason Mane, along with great grandchildren Braelynn, Briar, Braxton, Chloe, Dylan, Declan, Mitzi, Dakota, Madilynn, Margo, Raelynn, Emerson, Deacon& Selena. She is further survived by sisters Sandy Christison & Kristine Young, brother Gregory Schmidt, sisters-in-law Pauline Schmidt, Carol Schmidt & Sophie Brown and brother-in-law Geoffrey (Shannon) Brown.
Susan was predeceased by her husband Brian, parents Alfred and Mabel Schmidt, in laws George and Maxcine (Swinehart) Brown, brothersWayne, Stephen & Jon Schmidt, sisters-in-law Connie& Lisa Schmidt and brothers-in-law Gregory Brown, David Young & Robert Christison.
No service will be held per Susan’s wishes. As Susan always said, don’t forget to wipe your flower!