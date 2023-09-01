MADISON- Susan Jean Cuff, age 61, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Feb. 12, 1962, in Madison, the daughter of Anthony and Joanne (Gobler) Krause. Susan was united in marriage to Greg Cuff on Sept. 25, 1982.
Susan graduated from Madison East High School in 1980 and Madison College in 1982. After college, she worked at Central Wisconsin Center. She later worked for the University of Wisconsin in the purchasing department as a computer programmer until her retirement.
Susan was very generous and cared about her family. At the age of 17, she donated her kidney to her older brother, Steve. She received a kidney from her sister, Bev, 30 years later. Susan was a caretaker at heart. When her mother and father got ill, Susan cared for them for many years and additionally cared for Greg's parents as well. Susan was her daughter’s Girl Scout leader for many years while she was growing up. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. She loved listening to Irish music, crocheting and knitting. Susan loved traveling and the adventures of camping especially visiting national parks, her favorite being Yellowstone.
Susan is survived by husband, Greg; son, Matthew Cuff; daughter, Julia Cuff; brothers, Steve (Nancy) Krause, Phillip (Rita) Krause, James (Terra O'Brien) Krause and Paul (Leila Mousai) Krause; sisters, Patricia (Dennis) Breunig, Barbara (David) Larsen, Janet Skram, Caroline (Thomas) Andersen, Beverly (Scott) Sevedge and Jennifer (Sam) El-Banna; many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; and loyal canine, Boone. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Joanne.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorials may be gifted in Susan’s name to the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
