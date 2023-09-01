Susan Jean Cuff

MADISON- Susan Jean Cuff, age 61, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Feb. 12, 1962, in Madison, the daughter of Anthony and Joanne (Gobler) Krause. Susan was united in marriage to Greg Cuff on Sept. 25, 1982.

Susan graduated from Madison East High School in 1980 and Madison College in 1982. After college, she worked at Central Wisconsin Center. She later worked for the University of Wisconsin in the purchasing department as a computer programmer until her retirement.

