Susan Hopwood, age 66, of Sun Prairie passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, while surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 31, 1953, in Madison, the daughter of Joyce Endres and William Wills.

Sue loved to spend time with her family especially her children and grandchildren. She loved to go on adventures and teach her grandchildren how to craft. She especially loved to watch her granddaughter race stock cars. Sue also loved to take day and weekend trips with her siblings.

She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Heimann of Sun Prairie and Keryn Hopwood of Madison; grandchildren, Mckayla and Brayden Adams and J R Watters; siblings, Peggy (Bill) Jones of Barneveld, Nancy Wills (Donny) of Sun Prairie, Linda (Ed) Koroch of Madison, and David Wills of Madison; her triplet sisters, Jackie Mcdonald and Cathy Brockner of Sun Prairie; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and step-father, Harold Endres.

"God Saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So, he put his arms around you and whispered, 'Come to me.' A golden heart stopped beating hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best."

Private services will be held at Cress Funeral home in Sun Prairie.

Cards and flowers can be sent to Cress Funeral Home.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

(608)837-9054