Sue Halambeck

Sun Prairie/Susan M. Halambeck, 64, of Sun Prairie passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 of natural causes.

Susan was born December 3, 1954 in Antigo, WI, a daughter of the late John and Lois (Pilecky) Halambeck.

Susan, better known as Sue to friends and family, grew up on a dairy farm and graduated from Antigo High School in 1973. Susan began her college studies at the University of Wisconsin-Marathon County and transferred to the University of Minnesota to complete a degree in Food Science and Technology in 1976, and later graduated with a Master of Agriculture in 1984.



Susan was a dedicated, career-long employee of Kraft Foods/Oscar Mayer, retiring in 2013. Outside of work, Susan had a passion for volunteering and was very involved with her community. Susan actively participated at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Susan volunteered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Rotary Club of Sun Prairie. Susan enjoyed being a host parent for the Youth Exchange program. Recently Susan was honored to be the Rotary District Governor Nominee of District #6250 and was preparing for her term. She would have served as District Governor in 2020-2021. Susan also served as the District Grants Chair for 3 years from 2015 to 2018. These are just a few of the ways that Susan demonstrated a commitment to service in the community.



Susan valued time spent with friends and family. Susan was a member of book clubs and bunco groups. Susan was also a master gardener. Susan's passion was traveling and she toured the globe. Susan enjoyed the adventure and absorbed the new culture at each destination.



Susan is survived by her five sisters, Jeanne (Henry) Handschke, Green Bay, WI; Beverly (Ray) Bostwick, Bryant, WI; Lucy (Bob) Sippl, Birnamwood, WI; Betty (Mark) Nemeth, Marco Island, FL; and Mary Jo (Brent) Jiter, Kenosha, WI; her three brothers, John (Bonnie) Halambeck, Deerbrook, WI; David (Brenda) Halambeck, Kronenwetter, WI; and Matthew (Deanna) Halambeck, St. Louis, MO; 24 nieces and nephews and 21 great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents John and Emma Halambeck and maternal grandparents Louis and Bernice Pilecky, and stepmother JoAnn (Baguhn) Halambeck.



A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive in Sun Prairie, WI at 11:00 am with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. A memorial visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of Mass.



Memorials may be made to the Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation in support of the Kindness Retreats and the Youth Exchange Program.



Cress Funeral Home

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI

608-837-9054