Sue Ellen (Domke) Dyal

Sue Ellen (Domke) Dyal of Lake Delton, WI, age 70, formally of Wilton, WI passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Sparta, WI on July 26, 1953, to Harold Otto Edward Domke and Billie Jean (Stack) Domke. She grew up in Wilton, WI and she was a graduate of Royall High School Class of 1971.

Sue was married on May 28, 1982, to Larry R. Dyal for 34 years, and they have 3 beautiful daughters, Kathleen and Teresa and their foreign exchange daughter, Katrijn.