Sue A. Seitz

Sue Seitz passed away on October 22, 2019 at Fountainhead Homes in De Forest surrounded by her family after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Sue was born in Portage, WI on October 12, 1939 to Charles and Verna (Gilbert) Bohage. She attended Portage schools and was a 1957 graduate of Portage High School.

She met her future husband, Larry Seitz, in La Crosse, WI where she was a copywriter for WKBT/WKBH and they were married on May 3, 1963 in Caledonia, MN. They began their married life in La Crosse and moved to Sun Prairie, WI in 1972. Sue and Larry maintained friendships from their La Crosse years and even introduced some of those old friends to their new friends in Sun Prairie forming an even bigger circle. She worked for the Sun Prairie School District for many years and retired in 2000.

Sue was an avid reader, casino-goer, golfer and card player. She and Larry especially enjoyed their CARGO group (CARds in the winter, GOlf in the summer) and their North-South golf outings with their La Crosse and Sun Prairie friends. Sue and Larry were fortunate enjoy 17 years of winters in Florida and Arizona before Alzheimer's kept them at home. They made friends everywhere they went but family was definitely the most important. Sue loved nothing more than to have her whole family together. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren for sleepovers, muscle checks and magic cookies. 'What happens at Grandma's, stays at Grandma's."

Sue is survived by Larry, her husband of 56 years; daughters Heidi (Bruce) Hutler and Jennifer (Ian) Jolley; grandchildren Emily and Erin Hutler and Owen and Will Jolley; sister Jackie Mihalovic; sister-in-law Doris Bohage; brother- and sister-in-law Ron and Jean Seitz; sister- and brother-in-law Trudy and Tom Kennedy; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law Judy and Jim Heberlein; brother Charles Bohage; and in-laws John and Anita Seitz.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service. A fellowship lunch will follow at the Rodeside Grill, 6317 Rostad Drive, De Forest.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter, Heartland Hospice, the Sun Prairie Public Library or the Sun Prairie Food Pantry.

