Steven W. Babcock

MADISON - Steven William Babcock passed away peacefully at home with his family on June 17, 2023, after a seven-year illness that began with a brain abscess. He was born in Bellefonte, Pa., to MacLean M. and Fernelle (Allen) Babcock, the youngest of three sons. His older brothers named him after a recently deceased distant famous relative, Professor Stephen M. Babcock of the University of Wisconsin. He grew up as almost an “only child” in State College, Pa., where his father was a professor at Pennsylvania State University. He enjoyed camping, spelunking, swimming, and other outdoor activities. He started his Boy Scout career as a Cub Scout and progressed to Eagle Scout. With his parents he traveled every summer to the small town of Saugatuck on the west shore of Lake Michigan where his parents’ families had been in the hospitality business for years.

Steven’s interest in medicine developed from a job he held in high school where part of his duties included repairing radios. The concept of diagnosing a problem and fixing it led him to realize that this could be applied to people and their illnesses. He graduated from State College High School (1950) and received his B.S. from Penn State (1955) and his M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania (1959). He met the love of his life, Karlee “Kay” Buhman in the summer of 1952 and they were married in 1956. They moved to Madison in 1959 for his internship and residency at the University of Wisconsin Hospital where he was Chief Resident in Internal Medicine. After his residency he did a two-year fellowship in the Medical Physics lab of Dr. John Cameron. He remained at the University of Wisconsin, splitting his time between the Department of Medicine and the University Student Health Service, where he became Associate Director and shepherded their move from the Wisconsin General Hospital to 1552 University Ave. His outside medical activities included accreditation surveys of university health services across the country. He also was the chair of the Utilization Review Committee of the Dane County Medical Society. He took early retirement from the UW in 1990 but was immediately rehired at 20% time for another six years. The other 80% of his time was at the VA Hospital in Tomah, Wis., where he practiced medicine in various capacities for 26 years.