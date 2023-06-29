Steven Verrett

CROSS PLAINS - Steve Verrett of Cross Plains, Wis., passed away on June 25, 2023. He was a businessman who traveled all over the world for over 20 years. A successful career that enabled him to have his own company, Executive Sales Service. His most recent work was with his friend, Dan Faia, at Lake Shore Cryotronics where his contributions were historical. Beyond the professional achievements, Steve had a genuine interest in the well-being of others and always extended a helping hand to colleagues in need. Steve was a mentor and a friend to many, offering guidance, support, and encouragement that touched countless lives.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Melissa Verrett; children, Christina (Steve) Zajicek and Aaron (Brianna Rose) Verrett; grandchildren, Paul Zajicek and Diana Zajicek; and brothers, Carl (Margie) Verrett, John Verrett and Ryan Verrett.He was preceded in death by his father, Racy Verrett; mother, Kathy Payne; and his brother, Jim Verrett.
Steve enjoyed playing poker, fishing, hunting and traveling, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. In the last several years he enjoyed catching up with his Gulf War brothers, and he was proud of his service to our country.
His family would like to thank the nursing staff at the VA and UW Hospitals for their care of him over the last two months.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St., Stoughton, at 12 noon on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Military honors will follow. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.