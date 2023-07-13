Steven "Steve" Thistle

F. Steven “Bullet” Thistle, suffered a massive heart attack, Thursday, July 6th and passed at the UW hospital trauma center in Madison.

He was born in Ashland, Wisconsin on June 1st, 1962, his dad's 21st birthday. As an infant he traveled to Japan with his mother to join his dad who was stationed there. As a military family they traveled to many places including Scotland, England, New Jersey, and Maryland. The family then settled down in rural Lodi near Lake Wisconsin. Steve graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1981.

Tags