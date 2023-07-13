Steven "Steve" Thistle

F. Steven “Bullet” Thistle, suffered a massive heart attack, Thursday, July 6th and passed at the UW hospital trauma center in Madison.
He was born in Ashland, Wisconsin on June 1st, 1962, his dad's 21st birthday. As an infant he traveled to Japan with his mother to join his dad who was stationed there. As a military family they traveled to many places including Scotland, England, New Jersey, and Maryland. The family then settled down in rural Lodi near Lake Wisconsin. Steve graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1981.
In August 1993 he began a nearly 30-year carpenter career with J. H. Findorff and sons, retiring in early 2021. He was proud to be a part of the Findorff family. He worked on the Monona Terrace, Epic Campus in Verona, the MATC Campus, U.W hospitals and clinics, along with many other construction projects. He enjoyed helping friends with home remodeling projects, which is what he was doing when he suffered a heart attack.
Steve loved riding his motorcycle. His bucket list trip was a bike trip to Alaska, which he accomplished in the months right after retiring. Another goal of his was to ride his motorcycle to every state; he almost made that happen, but he missed Hawaii. In December 2022 he went to Florida to pick up a new bike with his best friend Bret Bauer. They toured from the panhandle to Key West.
Steve was also known as “Bullet or Fireball” to his Motorcycle family and was an active member of Madison's CC Riders for more than 3 decades and assisted with building their Madison clubhouse.
Steve also loved spending time at the Thistle cabin near Cable in Southern Bayfield County. Where he spent many seasons hunting and fishing, twice completing a Wisconsin trifecta, getting a gobbler, a bear and a buck in the same year. He enjoyed doing this with his bow.
Steve grew to be a big strong man, yet was caring, compassionate and loving.
He especially loved his "Mommie" and told her that often.
Steve is survived by his parents, Esther and Fritz of Lodi, WI; sister, Sandy Thistle (Daithi Wolfe) and their daughters, Mairead and Fiona all of Madison; children, son, Steven of Tennessee, and daughter, Ashlea, of Madison; ex-wife, Teresa Thistle and their son, Zach, of Madison; a grandson, Tristan in California; a granddaughter, Natalie in Long Island, New York; many aunts, uncles, cousins and many motorcycle brothers.
A visitation will be held at Hooverson Funeral Home 251 Water Street, Sauk City on Wednesday July 26th from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. A private service will be on Thursday July 27th at 10:00 AM at the same location, followed by interment at Garden Bluff Cemetery in the Town of West Point, W12540, Hwy J Lodi, WI
