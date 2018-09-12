Steven Pederson, 70, of Coon Valley, died Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the Tomah VA.

Steven was born on September 29, 1947 in Viroqua to Lloyd and Hazel (Storsveen) Pederson. He married Virginia Leum on September 30, 1967 and they were later divorced. Steven joined the Navy and served from 1966 to 1970 in San Diego. He moved to Coon Valley in 1970. Steven worked for Geiser Potato Chip and Candy distribution where he met and created life long friendships with many people. He continued his career as a truck driver. He enjoyed going for rides, playing cribbage, deer hunting, spending time with his grandkids, time at the shop and the Stockyard visiting with family and friends.

Steven is survived by his children: Bryce and Linda (Evenstad) Pederson, and Steph and Wade Marshall; grandchildren: Brooke, Bronson, Jessica, Amanda, and Evan; siblings: Rod (Sherry) Pederson, and Sue (Joe) Hanson; as well as by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Hazel.

Private Funeral Services have been held. The public is welcomed to join the family for a Celebration of Life on September 29, 2018 from 4-8pm at the Stockyard in Coon Valley.

In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials may be sent to the Children’s Hospital.

Online Condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com

The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the family.