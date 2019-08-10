Steven Paul Selchow

Steven Selchow, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Celebration of Life Memorial Funeral Service will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m.

Steven was born September 12, 1955 in Portage, Wisconsin the son of Marvin and Dorothy (Seals) Selchow. Steven grew up in Florida, moving to Wisconsin Dells his sophomore year, and worked at various Dells area tourist attractions. He married Debra Nehrkorn in June of 1986 at the Cambrian Lodge. When he was still in high school, he learned how to blow glass and made spun glass and glass sculptures. His business was named "Art In Glass" and he sold his creations locally in the Dells area and traveled to art shows for over 4o years. Steven was an avid bowler and was professional when he was younger.

He is survived by his wife Debra and daughter, Jesse Selchow of Brooklyn, New York; brothers, Mike (Vicki) Amberg of Reedsburg, WI, Joe (Becky) Amberg of Tomah, WI, Keith (Kim) Amberg of Elroy, WI; sisters, Lori (Peter) Williams of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Barb (Bob) Medinger of Juneau, Alaska, Bonnie (Don) Roscovius of Tomah, WI; Aunt Rosann Trezza of Aberdeen, New Jersey; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; Marvin Selchow, Dottie and Dale Amberg, and sister, Becky Carter.

The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's for their care and compassion.