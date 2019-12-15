MADISON - Steven P. Robinson, age 62, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on June 7, 1957, in Madison, the son of William and Jean (Snyder) Robinson.

Steven graduated from Middleton High School. He enjoyed 26 years as a claim's adjuster for WPS, retiring in 2014.

Steven is survived by his cousin, Jack (Patricia) Albrechtson; and longtime friends, Albert (Heather) Thibodeaux. He was preceded in death by his parents; his partner, Gerald Arneson; sisters, Stephanie Robinson and Jamie Bennett; and best beloved cat, Coco.

Inurnment will be held at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.