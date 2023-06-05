Steven Michael Bethke

Our precious gift from God, Steven Michael Bethke, went to be with Jesus on Saturday morning, June 3, 2023. He passed from this world to his Heavenly home, with his parents at his side at Gundersen Hospital, from renal failure. When Steve was five days old and weighing less than four pounds, his left kidney was removed along with a benign tumor. He lived 43 years with just one kidney.

Steve (Mr. B as his mom liked to call him) was born in Madison, WI, on February 15, 1980, and spent the first five weeks of his life in a Special Care Unit. He was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy just before his first birthday. The doctors said that he would never walk or talk; while they were right, they could never know what a brave and beautiful soul he would become.