Our precious gift from God, Steven Michael Bethke, went to be with Jesus on Saturday morning, June 3, 2023. He passed from this world to his Heavenly home, with his parents at his side at Gundersen Hospital, from renal failure. When Steve was five days old and weighing less than four pounds, his left kidney was removed along with a benign tumor. He lived 43 years with just one kidney.
Steve (Mr. B as his mom liked to call him) was born in Madison, WI, on February 15, 1980, and spent the first five weeks of his life in a Special Care Unit. He was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy just before his first birthday. The doctors said that he would never walk or talk; while they were right, they could never know what a brave and beautiful soul he would become.
Steve lived with his parents on the Bethke family farm for the first 37 years of his life. On November 1, 2017, he became a member of the Pine Valley Community Village family; while at Pine Valley, he was not only well cared for, but also deeply loved by the staff and other residents.
Steve is survived by his parents, Carl and Joan (Price) Bethke of Richland Center; his paternal aunt, Mari Sue Bethke of Boscobel; uncle, Al and Kim Bethke; and cousin, Andrew Bethke, all of Kronenwetter, WI; his maternal aunts and uncles, Peg and Don Orth of Unicoi, TN; Don and Julie Price of Louisville, KY; Jill and Bill Tingley of Portage, MI; Sue Price of Avoca; and Dick and Cheryl Price of Wausau; and 11 Price cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Donna Bethke and Harold and Eileen Price.
Carl and Joan will be forever grateful to our community for its acceptance of Steve and for the willingness of so many to embrace his smile and special kisses. When Steve moved to Pine Valley, it became not just a place for him to live, but his new home, where he was able to thrive. Thank you to the doctors and nurses of the Richland Hospital ER and the 4th Floor Neuroscience Wing at Gundersen Hospital; your hugs were a great comfort at such a difficult time.
Memorials may be made to the Pine Valley Foundation, 25951 Circle View Drive, Richland Center, WI 53581.
A paraphrase of John 9:1-3 "As Jesus was walking along, he saw a man who had been blind since birth. The disciples asked 'why was this man born blind?' Jesus answered "It is not because of his sins or his parents' sin. This happened so the power of God could be seen in him."
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church with a family burial to follow the luncheon. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again at Trinity United Methodist Church on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 10:00 until the time of service at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences may be made at prattfuneralservice.com
