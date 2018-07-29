NEW GLARUS, Wis.--Steven M. Staab, age 66, passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018 at his home.

He was born on May 7, 1952 in Cresco, IA to his parents Milton and Nell (Orum) Staab. Steve’s family moved to Stewartville, MN and graduated from Stewartville High School in 1970.

On April 8, 1972 he married Gail Malcomson at the Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville the couple later divorced. Steve owned and operated a custom cabinet shop for many years. Steve had moved to the New Glarus area to live near his daughter Jennifer in recent years.

Steven is survived by his children Jennifer (Dan) Boyle Jr., Susan (Lloyd Fitch) Vinson, Curtis (Kristy) Staab, grandchildren Ava, Anna, and Alice Boyle, Aiden Quintana, Rylyn Andrews, and Liam and Piper Staab. He is further survived by his sisters Ruth Biedermann and Linda Beach.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 506 Twelfth Ave., New Glarus, WI with the Rev. Nicole Espe officiating.

A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 11:00 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in New Glarus.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

