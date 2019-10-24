Steven Lee "Herman" Eckstein, age 67, of Brooklyn, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Heartland Country Village.

He was born on May 10, 1952, in Madison, Wis., the son of Sylvester and Rita (Zander) Eckstein.

Steve grew up in Cross Plains and went to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School. Steve graduated from Middleton High School in 1970. After school, he worked at JC Penny's and then later worked at Springs Manufacturing for 30 years. He loved music, especially the Beatles, and played the guitar. He was a very generous person with a big heart and a great sense of humor. Steve had more than his share of friends and was loved by many.

Steve is survived by sister, Mary (Kevin) Van Kleeck; brother, Denis Eckstein; two nieces, Rita and Sara Blilie; nephew, Brian (Heather) Van Kleeck; and dear friend, Debbie Bebee-Hauri. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Eckstein.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

The family would like to thank UW Hospital, Heartland Country Village, and Agrace HospiceCare staff for their kind and compassionate care for Steve.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

