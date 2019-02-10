Steven L Sewell, age 69, died on Feb 7, 2019 after a short illness, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Feb 18, 1949 to Lyle and Betty Sewell. Steven is survived by his wife Susan; children, Jason, Shane, Josh, Joel (Michelle) and Ashley; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; brother, Rick (Sue); sister, Sandy (Bill); nieces and nephews; and other relatives too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of Steven's life will be held from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Wednesday Feb 13, 2019 the Deerfield Fire Department, 305 N. Industrial Park Road. Please share your memories of Steven by posting Tributes.