Steven L. Millard

Steven Leroy Millard, age 74, born August 23, 1948, passed away peacefully in his sleep July 23, 2023, at his home in Edmond, Oklahoma. Steven is survived by his wife, Sylvia (Yenzer), son, Travis Millard, (wife Rachel), daughter, Tonya (Millard) Stevenson, grandchildren, Sadie Millard, Nico Stevenson, and Sasha Stevenson, and mother of the children, Judy (Ambrose) Millard. He is also survived by numerous family members and friends. Steven was predeceased by his parents, Freida and Eldon C. Millard, and sister Darlene.
Steven graduated from Sauk Prairie High School, class of 1966, Sauk Prairie, Wisconsin. He entertained his fellow students by playing bass guitar in the band, The Rondells. His love of stock car racing began in the 1970’s behind the wheel, hobby racing at local tracks, eventually restoring classic cars and drag racing with his son. Steven engaged in construction. Learning at Wick Homes, taking that knowledge to build for Burger King and Showbiz Pizza, he eventually had his own development firm in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. He later began working for Pizza Hut Corporation in Houston, Texas. Moving up the corporate ladder, Steven was promoted to Pizza Hut Headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, advancing to Director of Acquisitions. With a move to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, he was a managing partner for a large Pizza Hut franchise. Additionally, he owned six Arby’s and opened the first Applebee’s international franchise. Relocating to Lodi, Wisconsin, Steven began working for Papa Murphy’s advancing to Director of Franchise Sales.
The love Steven had for cars and pizza took him to many great places. He loved to drive, meeting potential franchisees in small towns across America. His small-town upbringing, business knowledge, and charismatic demeanor made all those that met him smile.
Every Sunday, you could find him watching NASCAR, knowing what it was like to be behind that wheel. As of late, Steven’s favorite place was on the patio with a glass of wine, a cigarette, Garth Brooks on the stereo, and watching the dogs play in the beautiful yard with the love of his life, Sylvia. Steven will be greatly missed by his family, friends and anyone that knew him. A man with a gentle nature, a contagious smile accomplished life by creating lasting friendships and bonds with many along his journey.
