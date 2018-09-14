Steven K. Godkin

Steven "Steve" K. Godkin, age 39, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

Steve was born on June 4, 1979 in West Allis, WI to Carl and Carole Godkin. Steve was a graduate of Sun Prairie High School, Class of 1997.

Steve was a music enthusiast and always brought fun memories. As a fantastic bartender, he took pride in creating wonderful drinks for friends and family. He loved sports, and he was also a successful martial artist. He went on to compete and win several trophies along with achieving his second-degree black belt. He was also a pet-lover and will be dearly missed by his pet dog, Rusty.

Steve is survived by his daughter Haven Venden Godkin; mother Carole (step-dad Dennis) Lange; brothers Richard (Sue) Godkin, Billy (Nancy) Godkin, and Michael (Lisa) Godkin; aunts and uncles Karl (Julie) Noll, Dick (Ann) Noll, Sandy (Ron) Neumann, and Kris (Jerry) Morrison. He is further survived by many other cousins, relatives, and special friend and mentor Robert McKay that will miss him dearly. Steve was preceded in death by his father Carl R. Godkin, brother Eddie Godkin, and grandparents Wally and Donna Noll.

Visitation will be from 9-12:00 PM (noon) on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI with a memorial service beginning at 12:00 PM.

We know you are with Eddie and your dad and your grandparents. We find comfort in knowing they are surrounding you with love and peace. We will love and miss you forever.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054