Steven John Statz

CROSS PLAINS - It is with great sadness we announce the death of our beloved brother, Steven John Statz. He was the son of the late Herbert M. and Dorothy E. (Esser) Statz. Steven had Down’s Syndrome and passed away on July 22, 2023 from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Sixty-one years ago when Steve was born, a Down’s syndrome child was considered a family tragedy-a child that would never learn to laugh or play or read or write. He’d remain a child forever. To us he was just our brother. Thank God we had parents who were willing to give him the love and care he would need. This little earth bound angel turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to our family. He also had the same effect on all those he met throughout his life. To know him was to love him.