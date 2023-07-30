CROSS PLAINS - It is with great sadness we announce the death of our beloved brother, Steven John Statz. He was the son of the late Herbert M. and Dorothy E. (Esser) Statz. Steven had Down’s Syndrome and passed away on July 22, 2023 from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Sixty-one years ago when Steve was born, a Down’s syndrome child was considered a family tragedy-a child that would never learn to laugh or play or read or write. He’d remain a child forever. To us he was just our brother. Thank God we had parents who were willing to give him the love and care he would need. This little earth bound angel turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to our family. He also had the same effect on all those he met throughout his life. To know him was to love him.
Steve was the youngest of eight siblings and by far the easiest to raise! He learned to do all the things they did, just not as quickly. He could walk and talk, be happy or sad and even stubborn when he wanted to be. His smile could light up a room. He was a very loving child. He fit right into our family like a piece in a puzzle.
Determined to give him every opportunity to reach his potential, Mom started him at Kiddie Camp when he was 6 and then Special Ed classes in Pine Bluff which were later continued at Kromrey Middle School. He was on the track team and raised the most money while running the Run-A-Thon. He loved bowling with Special Olympics and won several ribbons. In 1983 at the age of 21 he graduated from Kromrey. He was so proud of wearing his cap and gown and getting his diploma! In his eyes he felt he was just like “everybody else” that day!
Mom passed away at 53. Our sister Linda still lived at home and she helped dad care for Steve after mom’s passing. Later on Steve lived with our sister Sandy for five years. When dad remarried, Steve moved home and started working at the MARC Center in Mount Horeb in 1987. He was the most popular and fun loving kid in the place. Everyone from client to teacher to Care van drivers loved Steve! He was the life of the party at their Christmas gatherings. During this time he also worked part time at Viking Hdwe., Kwik Trip, Kitts Korner, Piggly Wiggly and the Hill Top Inn. They all appreciated Steve’s enthusiasm, work ethic, and good humor. He retired from MARC after 20 years.
I’m his sister Mutzy and I lived next door to Dad. Steve loved spending time at our house because of all the ongoing activity. With my four kids and all the many nieces and nephews and friends in and out, Steve was in his glory. They loved playing with him and he thrived on all the attention. Dad agreed to let Steve live permanently at our house. That was about 30 years ago and I thank God for allowing me to spend it with his “earth angel.” Some days were challenging but always a blessing.
Steve was very high functioning and could do so many things. He had his own bike, snowmobile; 4-wheeler and trailer and could operate a riding lawnmower. He was passionate about music and had a CD player and Karaoke machine with microphones. He loved singing for everyone and playing songs for hours. Wooly Bully was one of his favorites. Always the life of the party, he would dance for hours! He had more CDs than you could count and he knew the names of every one of them!
We also have a recreational farm in Grant County and Steve really loved being there. He’d spend all day driving his 4-wheeler and pulling his trailer. His favorite thing was picking up sticks and raking. Always misplacing his rake, he’d drive around shouting, “You see my rake? It’s green!” It was like a battle cry. He also loved trips to our Statz family lodge in Minocqua. Whenever anybody was going up there they usually took Steve along. He always told everyone, “That’s my lodge. I pay for it.” Bossy when he wanted to be, but so happy he was always included.
When at home he rode his bike all over town and stopped at our local bars. He didn’t drink alcohol but he’d sit at the bar and order a “shot of Pepsi” just like one of the regulars! Thankfully all the bartenders looked out for him. He always brought out the best in people and we appreciated the community’s support and understanding.
Aging is inevitable and in the past couple years Steve started showing signs of Alzheimer’s. His energy, spirit and motor skills were slowly diminishing. The light in his little eyes wasn’t quite as bright. Mental lapses sometimes happened leaving him confused. It was subtle at first but the “Toody” we all knew was slipping away. Hospice entered the picture to ease his final journey. He passed in his sleep but didn’t go alone. A big part of all of us went with him when the angels came that night. Young and old shed tears alike. He touched so many lives and taught us what unconditional love really means. We are blessed with beautiful memories of Steve. Heaven’s “very special child” will be forever in our hearts. Love, “Mommy”
Steven is survived by his siblings, Sandy (Eric) Nelson, Mary (Mutzy) Dahlk, Linda Statz and Larry (Marilyn) Statz; in-laws, LouAnn Statz, Sandee Statz and Marilyn Passini: step-mother, Mary Statz; also many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dick, Jerry and Mike Statz: brother-in-law, John Dahlk; and nephew, Craig Statz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2947 Thinnes St., at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, with Father Michael Wanta presiding and Father Tom Kelley as homilist. Burial will be held at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Visitation also on the day of the funeral from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.