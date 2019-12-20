Madison - Steven G. Paschkewitz passed away unexpectedly at home on November 21, 2019.

He was born on January 27, 1955 in Stoughton, the son of Otto J. Paschkewitz and Daphne I. Paschkewitz (nee Krause).

His parents pre-deceased him, and he is survived by his older brother John J. Paschkewitz of Arnold, Missouri.

Steve is a 1973 graduate of Stoughton High School and attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He spent his career in car sales and managing dealership services at several locations in Madison. He dedicated much of his free time to dogs. He showed his Rottweilers in the breed ring and was well known by dog enthusiasts. He was an active member of the Badger Kennel Club (BKC) in Madison since 1998, and served as a former BKC Board President, Board Member, and Chairman of the annual BKC Dog Fair. Steve was instrumental in finding two of the four Badger Kennel Club training centers over the last 25 years. He was well liked and the voice of reason ay Badger Kennel Club.

He was buried at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Stoughton near his parents.

Memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society or Badger Kennel Club.

