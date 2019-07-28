Our dad, Steven Eugene Hopkins, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, in his opinion a little past his expiration date and probably not in the way he envisioned his exit would be.

In his mind it probably went something like this...walking the Wisconsin hills with a diamond willow stick or a flyrod in his hand, his wife Frances by his side and perhaps a dog running ahead, and of course humming an old tune while walking into the reddish orange sunset of the heavens.

He was born on Feb. 17, 1929, in a red brick hospital on Main Street in Mount Horeb, Wis. He had many jobs that shaped his character. We heard the most interesting stories about his days as a Cave of the Mounds tour guide, soda jerk at the drug store, cab driver in Madison, working the railroad, and painting houses and barns. He was an airplane mechanic for the Air Force, stationed in Alaska during the Korean War. He loved music and was in a group called the Trumpet Trio that played around town in his youth. He would have loved to of been a tap dancer.

After a blind date with a woman wearing a red dress, he married her in the summer of 1956. They made their home in Madison, Wis. He graduated from the UW-Madison School of Journalism. He worked for the Wisconsin State Journal for more than 35 years. He was a copy boy, a reporter, a feature writer, the State Editor, a columnist and wrote a weekly outdoor column. He would like to be remembered as a newspaper man. We asked him one time what was the difference between a journalist and a newspaperman and he said, "If nobody showed up for work, newspapermen could get the paper out."

His life in his words was pretty great. His work allowed him to travel, fish, hike and "bum" around with some of the best Wisconsin had to offer. He had a loving family, great adventures, stories, appreciation for the outdoors and travel. He always saw the beauty, wonder and humor in his surroundings. He often was crafting a story in his head. At 90, he was still editing the newspaper paper from his recliner. He'd be editing this if he could. He built a cabin in the Kickapoo Hills, traveled, and published a couple books of his columns and even won a few awards for his scribblings.

He finished out his years back in Mount Horeb, the town he grew up in, a place that felt like home even after so many years away. His wife Frances died in 2013 and he missed her and their adventures. He was able to do a little more traveling with his children and grandchildren to the places he and Frances loved, the Southwest and Alaska. We will always remember our parents in the beauty of the world around us and in their favorite places of deserts, canyons and mountains. Flute playing will always bring a smile to our faces.

He helped raise three very lucky kids, Peter (Gretchen) Hopkins of Anchorage, Ala., Katy (Ed) Anderson of Adams, Wis. and Jayne (Charley) Kubler of Shakopee, Minn. He enjoyed six pretty wonderful grandchildren, Mira and Leah Hopkins, Ben and Max Anderson, and Jacob and Noah Kubler, and they enjoyed him. He was lucky to have many other relatives and friends in his life.

Sadly, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Christine Mae Hopkins; his infant grandson, Alex Steven Hopkins Anderson; his wife, Frances Zopfi Hopkins; and his parents, Walter and Beulah Hopkins.

So dad, as we carry on—taking the road less traveled. "We'll just see where it goes...then we'll have lunch."

A huge thank you to our friends and family for their love and support, and to the wonderful and extremely patient staff at Ingleside community and Agrace HospiceCare. We are eternally grateful to these caring and patient caregivers.

Honoring our parents' wishes, we will have a private memorial service. Memorials may be sent to Ingleside Communities, 407 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, WI 53572. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.