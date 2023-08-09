Steven E. “Beaver” Phillipps

Steven E. “Beaver” Phillipps, age 66 of Monroe, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at U.W. Hospital surrounded by his family. Steve was born on August 26, 1956 to Wade and Kathryn (Gempler) Phillipps. He was a 1974 graduate of Juda High School. In April, 1978, Steve married Ann Endrulat and in that same month began his lifelong career at R. Mueller Service, Inc. He began his employment in service and sales and eventually became sole owner of the company for the last 45 years.

Above all else, Steve was a loving father who valued time with his family. He was dedicated to his profession and work family. He was an avid car enthusiast and collector who enjoyed motorcycle, car, and tractor rides with his friends and family. Steve was a Chicago Bear fan whose big energy could fill a room along with his contagious laughter and storytelling.