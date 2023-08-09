Steven E. “Beaver” Phillipps, age 66 of Monroe, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at U.W. Hospital surrounded by his family. Steve was born on August 26, 1956 to Wade and Kathryn (Gempler) Phillipps. He was a 1974 graduate of Juda High School. In April, 1978, Steve married Ann Endrulat and in that same month began his lifelong career at R. Mueller Service, Inc. He began his employment in service and sales and eventually became sole owner of the company for the last 45 years.
Above all else, Steve was a loving father who valued time with his family. He was dedicated to his profession and work family. He was an avid car enthusiast and collector who enjoyed motorcycle, car, and tractor rides with his friends and family. Steve was a Chicago Bear fan whose big energy could fill a room along with his contagious laughter and storytelling.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Ann Endrulat of New Glarus; six children, Hillary of New Glarus, Casey (Michelle) of Monroe, Russ of Madison, Joni of New Glarus, Logan (Emily Bollom) of Verona, Jacy of New Glarus; his chosen granddaughter, Charlie Pepper Halvorsen of Monroe; nine siblings, Sharon Wolter, Nate (Vicki), Tom (Lynn), Debbie (Wayne) Sweeney, Julie (Joe) Jones, Wade Jr. “Chip”, Joe, Kate (Gene) Wire, and Mary Hansen. He is further survived by his Godson, Travis Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at a later date. Instead of sending flowers or gifts please share photos or memories of Steve with his family. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
