Channel 3000 obit obits obituaries graphic generic

On September 12, 2023, God called Steven David Heaton home.  Steve was born on December 12, 1949 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Ellsworth (Mick) Heaton and Joyce Dyar Heaton.  His family moved to Mineral Point, Wisconsin, where he graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1968.  During his high school years, he excelled at wrestling and in his senior year won the WIAA State Wrestling Championship at 127 lbs. Completing his record with 64-6-3.  In 1998, he was inducted into the Mineral Point High School Wrestling Hall of Fame.

In 1969 Steve enlisted into the US Army.  He completed basic training and then served one year in Vietnam and one year at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, receiving his honorable discharge in January 1972.  On August 19, 1972, Steve married the love of his life, Colleen Jean from Darlington, Wisconsin.  The two moved to LaCrosse, Wisconsin where they lived for two years, while Steve pursued his Associates Degree in Mechanical Engineering (HVAC) from Western Wisconsin Technical College.  In 1975, Steve and Colleen moved to Milwaukee where he started his career.  During that time, he and two partners started HSH engineering together, where they were in business for 20 years.  Retiring from GRAEF in 2019.