On September 12, 2023, God called Steven David Heaton home. Steve was born on December 12, 1949 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Ellsworth (Mick) Heaton and Joyce Dyar Heaton. His family moved to Mineral Point, Wisconsin, where he graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1968. During his high school years, he excelled at wrestling and in his senior year won the WIAA State Wrestling Championship at 127 lbs. Completing his record with 64-6-3. In 1998, he was inducted into the Mineral Point High School Wrestling Hall of Fame.
In 1969 Steve enlisted into the US Army. He completed basic training and then served one year in Vietnam and one year at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, receiving his honorable discharge in January 1972. On August 19, 1972, Steve married the love of his life, Colleen Jean from Darlington, Wisconsin. The two moved to LaCrosse, Wisconsin where they lived for two years, while Steve pursued his Associates Degree in Mechanical Engineering (HVAC) from Western Wisconsin Technical College. In 1975, Steve and Colleen moved to Milwaukee where he started his career. During that time, he and two partners started HSH engineering together, where they were in business for 20 years. Retiring from GRAEF in 2019.
During his retirement, he was selected to be a part of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. On October 19, 2019 Steve and his daughter Samantha took the flight to Washington D.C., where they toured military landmarks. Upon arrival, he and other veterans were honored with the heroes welcome. The most enjoyable times were spent with his grandson Malik, there was never a dull moment! He also cherished his time on the golf course, but most importantly, time spent with family.
Steve is survived by his wife Colleen, his daughter Samantha, his grandson Malik, his sister Lisa, his brother-in-laws Ron (Marsha) Jean, Tom (Jane) Jean, Tim (Scott) Jean. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, father Mick, mother Joyce, his brothers Mike and Rick.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12:00 noon at Ss. Mary & Paul Catholic Church in Mineral Point. Fr. Tafadzwa Kushamba will officiate. Burial will be in the Union Grave Cemetery in Darlington at a later date. A visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the church. Military Rites will be accorded by the Mineral Point VFW and American Legion Post # 170 at the church. We encourage anyone attending the visitation or service to wear Mineral Point blue and white.
Steve was loved by many and will be deeply missed.