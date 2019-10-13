Steven Christian Hanson, age 78, of Madison, passed from complications of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) at home on Monday, October 7.

He was born on August 15, 1941, in Eau Claire, first child of Maurice and Astrid (Romundstad) Hanson. He was raised on a dairy farm, milking Guernsey cows.

Steve attended the one room schoolhouse at Norseville, and graduated from Eleva-Strum Central High School in 1959. He attended UW-Stout, where he was an F.O.B. In 1963 Steve graduated and taught industrial tech at Wisconsin Rapids High School for several years before joining the Trempealeau County Sheriff's department.

In 1971 he married Karen M. Gullicksrud of Strum. He joined the State Patrol in 1972. Following several postings they moved to his final station at District 5 in Tomah in 1978. Steve retired from the State Patrol in 1995 and then worked as Director of Driver Recruitment for Martin Trucking of Tomah. They moved to Madison in 2009 to be closer to their family and beloved Badgers.

Steve was a lifelong Lutheran and active Freemason, Tomah Lodge No. 132. Deer hunting in Montana and semi-trucks were his great personal passions. Steve volunteered at the VA hospitals for over 30 years, usually helping veterans attend church.

Steve is survived by his wife Karen; his sons John (Meghan) of Marion, Iowa, and Scott (Jennie Hounshell) of Middleton. His grandchildren Ryal, Owen, Grace and Soren. Steve's brother Gary (Corinne) of Strum, his sister Trudie (Gary) Kelley of Port Washington; also his mother-in-law Joyce Schmidt of Strum. Brothers and sisters-in-law, Judy (Jim) Foss, Jim (Lynn), Paul (Mary), Mark (Diana), Eric (Cherie), David (Karen), and Gary Gullicksrud, and too many nieces and nephews to count.

A memorial service will be held at the Tomah Masonic Center on Oct. 26 at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CurePSP, the Masonic Service Association of North America, or a charity of your choice.

A special thank you to SSM Hospice and their extraordinary staff, in particular Blanca, Cathy, Sister Georgeanne, Nurse Rachel and her team. Additional thanks for in home support to Amy. Steve was grateful for the personalized care from Brian Ardnt, MD, Michael Kokott, DDS, and Matthew Raday, MD.

Go in peace and serve the Lord!