Steven C. Keyes, age 76, of Monona, WI, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Four Winds Manor of Verona.

Steve was born on September 21, 1942, in Dodgeville to William and Velma (Lavake) Keyes. Steve was a 1960 graduate of Cobb High School and worked several years at the Cobb Canning Factory. When he moved to Madison, he started to work for Jaekle Wholesale Company. He also enjoyed helping his brothers Dave and Pat in their bars in Cobb and Montfort. Along with pride in his family, especially the youngest ones, Steve had a special pride in his hometown of Cobb. You could for many years see him watching the Cobb Corn Boil Parade with his brothers, Dan, Dave and Pat. Steve was also a member of the Peace Lutheran Church of Cobb.

Steve was proud to have served his country as a medic in the Vietnam War, and continued to serve his country by volunteering at the VFW Post 7591 of Monona where he served as Commander. Steve was quiet, but he had a quick wit and dry sense of humor that endeared him to everyone. He made everyone feel welcome and as a result had many life-long friends. In fact we would like to thank two of those friends, Harvey Holmes (1st cousin) and Everett Nagel (Bird) for enriching Steve's life. Everyone liked Steve—he was a true gentleman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Donna Melville, his brothers Pat and Dave Keyes. Steve is survived by one brother Dan (Doris) Keyes of Madison, as well as his beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends.

Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. to 11:00A.M. immediately followed by funeral services at 11:00 A.M., on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Cobb. Pastor Kathy Jacobson will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cobb with Full Military Honors accorded by the Cobb American Legion Post #463 and the United States Army Military Honors Detail. A lunch will follow at the church. Memorials can be made in memory of Steve to Peace Lutheran Church or the VFW Post 7591 of Monona. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com