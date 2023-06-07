Steven Anderson

Steven Anderson, 34, of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly of an infection, surrounded by his family and close friend on Sunday, June 4, 2023. He was born on Oct. 24, 1988, in Madison. Steven was confirmed in May of 2004 at Covenant Lutheran Church, Stoughton, graduated from Stoughton High School in 2007, and Universal Technical Institute in Auto Mechanics in May 2008, and most recently worked as a service advisor at Bob Clapper Automotive in Janesville.

Steven is survived by his daughter, Raelynn, 6, and son, Levi, 3, both of Stoughton; and his parents, Allen and Julie (Arndt) Anderson, Stoughton. He is also survived by aunts, Karen Lien, Sharon (Delfred) Jasper and Sandra (Robert) Nelson; uncles, Ronald (Connie) Arndt and David (Vicki) Arndt; aunt, Bette (Jeffrey) Paulson; uncles, Kenneth (Jeanne) Arndt and Gene Arndt; along with special cousins, Ryan, Lisa, Renae, Lindsey and Riley Arndt; best friend, Daniel Johnson; and numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; two uncles; and his best four-legged friend, Luna.

