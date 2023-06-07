Steven Anderson, 34, of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly of an infection, surrounded by his family and close friend on Sunday, June 4, 2023. He was born on Oct. 24, 1988, in Madison. Steven was confirmed in May of 2004 at Covenant Lutheran Church, Stoughton, graduated from Stoughton High School in 2007, and Universal Technical Institute in Auto Mechanics in May 2008, and most recently worked as a service advisor at Bob Clapper Automotive in Janesville.
Steven is survived by his daughter, Raelynn, 6, and son, Levi, 3, both of Stoughton; and his parents, Allen and Julie (Arndt) Anderson, Stoughton. He is also survived by aunts, Karen Lien, Sharon (Delfred) Jasper and Sandra (Robert) Nelson; uncles, Ronald (Connie) Arndt and David (Vicki) Arndt; aunt, Bette (Jeffrey) Paulson; uncles, Kenneth (Jeanne) Arndt and Gene Arndt; along with special cousins, Ryan, Lisa, Renae, Lindsey and Riley Arndt; best friend, Daniel Johnson; and numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; two uncles; and his best four-legged friend, Luna.
Steven loved spending time with his children teaching them how to garden, drive fast in kid-friendly battery-operated vehicles, swim and bowl. He dabbled in hunting and fishing. At a young age, Steven worked on and raced remote cars and trucks in Madison and Milwaukee tracks. Steven loved diagnosing and working on the more complicated car and truck issues using his skills, patience and methodical thinking. He later worked on Bobby Wilberg's Racing Team which made his love of racing grow. He finally raced himself at Madison International Speedway from 2016 - 2019. Most recently he loved to try new cooking recipes and as Steve would say, “The spicier the better!”
A funeral service will be held at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St., Stoughton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. A graveside service will be held at LUTHERAN SOUTH CEMETERY, Stoughton, at 1:30 p.m.on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts will be used for funeral expenses and to set up trust funds for his children.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff at St. Mary's Hospital, Stoughton Hospital, and Meriter Hospital for all of their loving care.
Steven was loved by all whose lives he touched and will be deeply missed. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.