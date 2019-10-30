Steve M. Voss

Steve Voss, beloved husband, father, grandfather and dear friend, left us for his next big adventure on October 29 th, 2019.

In his 69 years, Steve never met a trail he didn't want to hike, a golf ball he didn't want to hit, or person that he didn't strike up an interesting conversation with.

He is survived by his loving wife Patty, his children, Jess and Kevin, son-in-law Chris Kehl and daughter-in-law Jessie, and grandsons, Soren and Everett Kehl.

His kindness and adventurous spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A visitation will be held at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, WI on Saturday, November 2 nd, from 1-4 pm.