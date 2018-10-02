Steve M. Freiburger of Belmont, age 55, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Sunday September 30, 2018 after a hard fought battle with glioblastoma.

Steve was born on April 16, 1963 in Dubuque, IA, son of Franklin and Mary(Bussan) Freiburger. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart and love of his life Tami Meyer on Aug 6, 1983 at Platteville United Methodist Church. Steve graduated from Southwestern high school in 1981 and worked for various farmers and the Iroqious Foundry. He then graduated from Southwest Technical College as an automotive mechanic. He worked at Hallada motors in Dodgeville for 2 years and then Virtue Motors in Darlington, as an automotive technician for the past 25 years. He fixed many cars and trucks, took pride in his work, found it challenging and rewarding.

Steve was an avid hunter, trapshooter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and doing outdoor things with his family and friends.

Steve was a softball/baseball player and coach for many years. His passion, love and knowledge for the game has been passed down to his children. Steve was often found playing or practicing softball or baseball on a field or front yard with his children.

Steve was a very devoted husband and dad. His family was his pride and joy and he spent many hours with them going for walks, playing ball, hunting, fishing, sitting around talking at after dinner, and just being together as a family.

Steve is survived by his wife of 35 years Tami, four children Mindy, Jeni(Brett Lesniak) Shane, and Dustin. His mother Mary Bussan, father and mother-in-law Richard and Peg Meyer. He also is survived by siblings Rusty(Diane), Francis, Julie(Steve Okonek), Debbie(Mike Roegner), Terry(Sarah), Tammy(Greg) Schneider, Tina(Dan Klein), sister-in-law Jody(Bryan) Vargo, brother-in-law Steven Meyer and many nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his father Franklin and grandparents Lester and Bertil Bussan and Frank and Elizabeth Freiburger.

Steve’s family would like to thank the staff at UW-Madison Carbone Center as well as the wonderful people at Agrace Hospice. We would also like to thank the communities for their support.

Friends may call from 4-8pm on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 and Sunday Oct 7, 2018 from 11am to 1pm. There will be a Celebration of Life service at 1:00pm at Melby Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville and immediately followed by a meal and celebration at the Sports Page in Belmont. Burial will be at a later date at the Nip-n-Tuck Cemetery in rural Platteville. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to The Steve Freiburger Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.