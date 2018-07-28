DEFOREST - Steve Corbin, age 70, of DeForest, Wis., passed away unexpectedly in his sleep, at home on July 23, 2018 after a long term of home dialysis. He was born at Dodgeville Hospital on Sept. 13, 1947, to Phillip and Emma (Arnsen) Corbin.

After high school in Argyle, Wis., he moved and worked in the Madison Area. In 1968, he was drafted by the U.S. Army serving during the Viet Nam era. As his two eldest brothers were deployed to Viet Nam at this time, he was sent to Germany. He was a dedicated member of VFW 8483 and American Legion 481. He and his wife Evie chaired the ever popular, VFW Color Guard “Chicken N Biscuits” twice a year and promoted Americanism and Flag Etiquette in many schools over the years. He was employed and retired early from American Girl a few years ago due to medical issues. Steve loved to read Westerns and go fishing.

Steve is survived by his sons, Phillip (Erin) Corbin, Steve Corbin Jr. and Tyler Corbin; and daughter, Ashley (Terry) Corbin; “Bonus” children, Megan (Jody) Middlestead, Beth (Sean) Anders and Ben (Shannon) Prosch; his beloved grandchildren, Sadie, Alana and Evelyn Rose Corbin; Teyara, Zionna, Terry Jr. and Gianna Johnson; Kaitlin, Jameson and Olivia Nedza; Jonny, Charlene and Josh Anders and Brielle Prosch; as well as his sister, Patricia Danielson; brothers, Harold (Barb) Corbin, John (Kay) Corbin; and sisters-in-law, Terri Lovett and JoAnn Corbin. He is further survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Emma (Arnsen) Corbin; beloved wife, Evie; brothers, Phillip, Robert, Dean and Gary; sister, Marion Sniff; brothers-in-law, Gene Sniff and Larry Danielson; sisters-in-law, Jane, Ruth and Nona Corbin; granddaughter, Avianna Johnson; and loyal dog, Glory.

Steve will be cremated and laid to rest privately by family. A Celebration of Life Service with a Pass-In-Review will be held at V.F.W. 8483 CTH CV in Madison, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, August 2, 2018. Cousin, Pastor Joe Corbin, will officiate the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

The family would like the thank the staff at Fresenius Dialysis Center, St. Mary’s Hospital and VA Hospital as well as neighbors, Mark and Donna Snell for all that they did for Steve and Evie over the years.

Steve and Evie touched many lives and will be sorely missed by family, friends, VFW family and Legion. We can only imagine they are dancing to “Can I Have This Dance,” as they meet again in heaven.