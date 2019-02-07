Stephen Millar

Stephen "Steve" Kelly Millar of Madison, WI, age 70, passed away on February 2, 2019, in the company of loved ones.

He was born November 30, 1948, in Menomonie, WI to Duncan and Margaret Millar (Husby). He married Katherine Millar (Cammack) on September 16, 1978.



Steve grew up in Milwaukee, WI, and moved to Madison where he attended the University of Wisconsin. He earned a bachelor's degree in Mathematics and worked as a high school math teacher and tutor. Steve returned to UW and studied actuarial science. After years of study and hard work he obtained the highest designation, a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries. He spent the majority of his actuarial career with Wisconsin/Central Life Insurance and later worked many years as a private consultant. Steve also proudly served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.



Steve had many passions: he loved playing basketball, listening to music, learning about his heritage, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, enjoying nature and exploring the outdoors through sports, camping and gardening. He held season tickets to Wisconsin Badger football and basketball, but invested even more time in his children's activities. He was a dedicated husband and father, and took great pride in his family. Steve passed on his lifelong commitment to learning and the importance of pursuing happiness.



Steve is survived by his beloved family, wife Katherine, children Andrew Millar (Lauren) and Julia Stover (Jonathan), grandchildren Levi Stover and Veda Millar, mother-in-law Lois Cammack, siblings Robert Millar, Susan Edman and Patrick Millar (Isabela), brother-in-law Clark (Joyce) Cammack, aunt Betty Millar, and nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Duncan Millar, mother Margaret Millar, father-in-law Clarence Cammack, and brother-in-law David Cammack. Steve will be greatly missed by all.



Steve was eternally grateful for the gift of a kidney from his sister Susan, which allowed him more quality years with his family.



A celebration of life will take place in early spring in Menomonie, WI. Date and time have yet to be determined, but anyone wishing for details can contact Cress Funeral Home. Anyone wishing to celebrate Stephen may write a memory at https://www.cressfuneralservice.com/obituary/296597/#tributes to be shared at his life celebration.



