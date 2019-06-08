Stephen D. Howard, 64, died at his home in Janesville, Wisconsin, on June 04, 2019.

Stephen was born on September 24, 1954 to Kenneth and Phyllis Howard at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

Stephen worked at Beloit Corporation for 11 years and then held various positions in the Rock County area. He most recently worked at Sam's Club in Janesville. Stephen enjoyed watching sports, and cheered on the Packers, Brewers and Badgers.

Stephen is survived by his daughter Carrie (Major Cain) Howard and his siblings: Barbara Zimmerman, Nancy Moreland, and Greg (Julie) Howard. He will be missed by his extended family and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents; his brother, Robert Howard and 2 brothers-in-law.

Private family services are being planned. Expressions of love and sympathy in Stephen's memory may be made to the GIFTS Men's Shelter of Janesville.