Stephen C. Thielke, 73, of Spring Green and Middleton, Wis., passed away peacefully on May 16, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Steve was born on April 10, 1950, to Dr. Charles W. and Marjorie Schwenn Thielke in Madison. After graduating from Madison West High School, he went on to study Architecture at the University of Illinois. One of his projects was the design of a new home for his parents and upon graduation he personally built their house and learned much along the way. He then worked at various architecture firms around Madison before starting his own.
While at the university, he met Cynthia Helen Gruner Thielke, and he married her on June 30, 1973. They would have celebrated 50 years together this summer. They raised their two daughters, Rachel Thielke Gregoire and Angela Thielke, in Middleton. After 43 years, they moved to Spring Green.
Steve was an active member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Middleton by serving on the council for a number of years, a term of president, several committees, and many years as an usher. He enjoyed lake recreation, golfing, and playing with his grandchildren. Over the years, he kept great friendships with his Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers and their families, spending time together on holidays, ski trips, summer adventures, and vacations creating many memories.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Diane and Susanne Thielke. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; sister, Marilyn (Jon) Betlach; daughters, Rachel (PJ) Gregoire and Angela Thielke; granddaughters, Addison, Kennedy and Reegan Gregoire; cousins, Barb (Mike) Carpenter, Mark (Laurie) Fisher, Scott (Cheryl) Fisher and Merideth (Mitch) Fry and their families; brother-in-law, Roger (Jackie) Gruner; and three nieces and a nephew.
A funeral service will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, May 18, 2023, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lustgarten Foundation to support Pancreatic Cancer Research, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, or Spring Green Community Church. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.