Stephen C. Thielke

Stephen C. Thielke, 73, of Spring Green and Middleton, Wis., passed away peacefully on May 16, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Steve was born on April 10, 1950, to Dr. Charles W. and Marjorie Schwenn Thielke in Madison. After graduating from Madison West High School, he went on to study Architecture at the University of Illinois. One of his projects was the design of a new home for his parents and upon graduation he personally built their house and learned much along the way. He then worked at various architecture firms around Madison before starting his own.

