Stanley "Stan" C Grenda

Verona - Stanley C. Grenda, age 85, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at his home. He was born on August 12, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Stan and Helen (Grzelak) Grenda. Stan went on to college majoring in chemistry and receiving his PHD in 1964 from Lehigh University. Stan began his teaching career teaching at the Superior and Whitewater campuses in Wisconsin. In 1967 he moved to UNLV in Las Vegas where he was hired as Associate Professor of Chemistry. On June 7, 1969, he married Linda Grenda, daughter of Charles and Helen McCubbins all from Las Vegas. Stan and Linda had one son, David.

Stan is survived by his wife, Linda; his son, David (Heidi Rask); grandchildren, William and Emily Grenda; sisters-in-law, Cindy and Wendy McCubbins of Las Vegas. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Victor Grenda of Chicago.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main St., Verona, with Fr. John Sasse presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass on Tuesday at the Church. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday at the church prior to the the start of the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stan's name to St Vincent De Paul Food Pantry or Agrace Hospice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.