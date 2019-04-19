Obituaries

Standley James "Jim" Naysmith

COOKSVILLE-Standley James Naysmith, known to all as Jim, was a loving father to Ian and grandfather to Aila, who survives him.

The family is thankful he reached 85 years of age despite physical and mental struggles. Jim’s good-hearted kindness, stubbornness, intelligence and humor brought out the best of humanity in his family, friends, community and even detractors and for that, we are eternally grateful. He was an architect, aviator, race car buff, photographer and family historian.

Jim died peacefully in the historic Cooksville home where he was raised.

Burial will take place at Cooksville Cemetery at 9 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2019.

