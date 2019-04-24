Madison - Sr. Mary Therese Gallagher, age 81, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Sienna Crest in Fort Atkinson. She was born on October 8, 1937 in Arlington, New Jersey, the daughter of John Vincent and Rose Mary (Breslin) Gallagher.

She is survived by her brother, John Vincent (Joyce) Gallagher; nieces and nephews: Paul (Patti) Gallagher, James (Jeanine) Gallagher, Rosemary (Knight) Chamberlain, Elizabeth Ann (Celso) Lobao, Paul Argiro, Megan (Scott) Gilly, Kathlin Argiro, Robert (Christine) Allen, James (Isabel) Allen and Kathleen (James) Haraughty; brother-in-law, Vincent Argiro and many great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Rose and John Vincent Gallagher; siblings, Joan R. Argiro and Kathryn (Robert) Allen; as well as her dear friends, Fr. John Dowd and Mary Irene Dill.

Mary Therese began her work within the faith community in Philadelphia with the Trinitarian Sisters, MSBT serving in various positions in administration throughout the United States and Europe and later focusing her work in the mid-west in Wisconsin with the Madison diocese in parishes in Highland, Jefferson, Milton and Madison.

Her strong desire for continuous learning earned her a master’s in Spirituality from Gonzaga University. She cultivated that same desire of learning and education in the creation and sharing of many religious education programs, workshops, faith groups and writings throughout the years teaching communities how to unite in faith with the spirit of God and community.

Mary Therese had a tremendous gift of connecting people and instilling belief that you could surpass any obstacle or dream. She will be deeply missed on earth but no doubt will be with us all watching from heaven. Thank you to all of the people who accepted those requests, carried the faith and were part of her life. Special thanks to faith group members Gretchen Geist & Brad Meyers and Joseph Schopen who cared and walked with her to the end.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, with Msgr. James Uppena officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday at the church. Burial will follow at St. Phillip Cemetery, Highland WI.