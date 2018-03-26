Sandra “Sonnie” Heuer, age 85, of Cobb, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at CrestRidge Memory Care after suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Sonnie was born on June 11, 1932 to Charles and Anita (Buckett) Bishop. She graduated from Cobb High School in 1950 and married her high school sweetheart, Art Heuer, on September 19, 1953.



One week after graduation, she began work for the ASC office in Dodgeville, working there until 1954. Together Sonnie and Art farmed and raised three daughters. After retiring from farming, she worked at Royal Bank in Cobb for six years. Sonnie was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Cobb where she devoted many hours working at church suppers, setting up the altar and communion for many years. Her greatest joys were spending time with family and the annual family summer trips to the Dells for the past 34 years. She also enjoyed vacationing in Florida and Arizona for a couple of weeks in the winter.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Anita Bishop; Art’s parents, Arthur and Bertha Heuer; two brothers, Truman and Royce (Marilyn) Bishop and brothers-in-law, Ron Chafin and Elmer Rule.



Sonnie is survived by her husband Art of 64 years; daughters, Sharon Pete (special friend, Tom Klinger); Jill (Dan) Allen and Lori (Peter) Melby; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren with one more expected in a month. They include Todd (Jennie) Pete and children, Hayden and Dawson; Brian (Shonda) Pete and children, Jaelyn, Beckum and Tenleigh; Brent (Lynnea) Allen and children, Finnegan, Harper and Everly; Chad (Sarah) Allen and children Sutherlin and number 10; Joshua (fiance’ Elizabeth Pieper) Melby; Brittany (Daniel) Von Ebers and Christine and Angela Melby. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Geneva Chafin and Fama Rule along with several nieces and nephews and many friends.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Peace Lutheran Church, 101 N. Wilson Street in Cobb. Pastor Kathy Jacobson will officiate with burial in Calvary Cemetery in Cobb. Friends may call from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville and at the church on Thursday after 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Peace Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com



Sonnie’s family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at CrestRidge Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care and support given them during her illness.