Sister Rebecca (Mary) Endres, age 92 of St. Agnes Convent, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, passed away on October 26, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital and Care Center in Fond du Lac.

She was born on August 16, 1927 to Aloysius and Monica (Schwab) Endres on the family farm in Waunakee.

Sister entered St. Agnes Convent on August 15, 1942 and was professed on August 15, 1946. She taught for many years after which she volunteered in the Central Wisconsin Cancer Program in Fond du Lac.

Sister Rebecca is survived by sisters-in-law, Barbara Endres of Mount Horeb, Dorothy Voegeli and brother-in-law Eugene Voegeli of Waunakee, and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and brother-in-laws, Rutilla and George Paar, Cyrilla and Joe Dahmen, Sister Yvonne Endres, Sister Marie Endres, Dolores and Linus Ganser, Monica and Oscar Statz and Lillian and Edmund Acker. Four brothers and sister-in-laws, Leo and Marie Endres, Aloysius and Sally Endres, Matt Endres and John Endres.

Funeral services will be held on November 4, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South Street, Waunakee, WI at 11:00 am with Msgr. James Gunn presiding. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass in the gathering area at the church. Memorials may be made to The Sisters of St. Agnes in Fond du Lac.

