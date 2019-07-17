FOND DU LAC/WAUNAKEE-Sister Marie (Emma) Endres, age 95, of St. Agnes Convent, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, passed away on July 11, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital and Care Center in Fond du Lac

. She was born on October 26, 1923 to Aloysius and Monica (Schwab) Endres on the family farm in Waunakee.



Sister entered St. Agnes Convent on August 17, 1938 and was professed on August 15, 1943. She taught for many years after which she joined the Foster Grandparent Program and worked as an aide for students in school.



Sister Marie is survived by her sister, Sister Rebecca Endres of Fond du Lac; sisters-in-law, Barbara Endres of Mount Horeb and Dorothy Voegli and brother-in-law, Eugene Voegli of Waunakee; and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and brothers-in-law, Rutilla and George Paar, Cyrilla and Joe Dahmen, Sister Yvonne Endres, Dolores and Linus Ganser, Monica and Oscar Statz and Lillian and Edmund Acker; four brothers and sister-in-laws, Leo and Marie Endres, Aloysius and Sally Endres, Matt Endres and John Endres.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South St., in Waunakee. Msgr. James Gunn will officiate. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services in the gathering area at the church on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to The Sisters of St. Agnes in Fond du Lac.



Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI