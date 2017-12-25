Sierra Lynn Prater

Sierra Prater, age 17 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Friday, December 22, 2017 at University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin following an accident at home.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 313 East Montello Street, Montello, Wisconsin with Pastor Zietlow officiating. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home, 120 East Adams Street, Lake Delton, Wisconsin on Thursday, December 28, 2017 from 3 to 5 p.m. and on Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Sierra was born May 16, 2000 in Portage, Wisconsin the daughter of Wade and Melissa (Chapman) Prater. She was a senior at Wisconsin Dells High School and had been working at Maurer’s Market in Wisconsin Dells. Sierra enjoyed the outdoors; hiking, hunting and fishing. She liked animals and in a letter she also expressed her patriotism toward the U.S. flag and country. In her letter she also mentions, “I’d say that I am generally a nice person. I’m that friend that people come to when they’re having a bad day, or the friend that sits and listens to your ranting if you ask me to.”

Sierra is survived by her parents, Wade and Melissa Prater of Wisconsin Dells; a sister, Montana; paternal grandmother, Linda Prater of Baraboo, Wisconsin; maternal grandparents, George and Bonnie Chapman of Dalton, Wisconsin; great grandparents, Margaret Frye of Edgerton, Wisconsin and Gerald and Darlene Hunter of Dalton; aunts and uncles, Jason (Julie) Chapman of Dalton, Sarrey (Josh) Steuck of Montello and Wendy Prater of Baraboo; and close cousins, Cole and Kaylee Chapman, Anna and Ally Steuck, and Lane Prater; and a special friend, Austin Manson. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Urk “Butch” Prater.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Mikayla’s Grace, a charity to provide assistance to families who lose their children, would be appreciated.