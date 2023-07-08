Buffalo WY – Sidney “Sid” A. Julson, age 80, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2023 with his loving wife, Ruth, by his side. They shared many wonderful years in Milwaukee and DeForest, WI. During retirement, they enjoyed their favorite places in Wyoming, Arizona, and Saskatchewan. Sid always had big “Goals”. He achieved all of them by serving in the U.S Army, attending college in Milwaukee, being a pilot and flight instructor, and owning Four Lakes Aviation. He loved flying his planes to his amazing properties.
Sid was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife Ruth; children Julie and James (Candi) Julson, stepchildren Gary (Kimberly) Draeger, Jean (Danny) Widener and Sandra Kertz; grandchildren Christopher, Michelle, Danielle, Katie, Kelly, and Cally Julson, Jennifer (Matt) Hastings, Lindsey (Bret) Priaulx, William (Lauren) Draeger, Jessica and Alexandria Widener, Carlie (Roy) and Garret Kertz; and many great grandchildren. Sid is further survived by his brother John Julson and sister Ardis (Jim) Rodel. He will be reunited with his stepson Donald, grandson Justin and his brothers and sisters in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. There will be a light lunch to follow. Sid will be laid to rest at Montello City Cemetery.