Sidney "Sid" A. Julson

Buffalo WY – Sidney “Sid” A. Julson, age 80, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2023 with his loving wife, Ruth, by his side. They shared many wonderful years in Milwaukee and DeForest, WI. During retirement, they enjoyed their favorite places in Wyoming, Arizona, and Saskatchewan. Sid always had big “Goals”. He achieved all of them by serving in the U.S Army, attending college in Milwaukee, being a pilot and flight instructor, and owning Four Lakes Aviation. He loved flying his planes to his amazing properties.

Sid was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife Ruth; children Julie and James (Candi) Julson, stepchildren Gary (Kimberly) Draeger, Jean (Danny) Widener and Sandra Kertz; grandchildren Christopher, Michelle, Danielle, Katie, Kelly, and Cally Julson, Jennifer (Matt) Hastings, Lindsey (Bret) Priaulx, William (Lauren) Draeger, Jessica and Alexandria Widener, Carlie (Roy) and Garret Kertz; and many great grandchildren. Sid is further survived by his brother John Julson and sister Ardis (Jim) Rodel. He will be reunited with his stepson Donald, grandson Justin and his brothers and sisters in heaven.