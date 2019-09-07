After almost two decades of conquering a variety of life-threatening challenges, Sidney Pringle, age 86, chose to die comfortably at home with his beloved wife Mary by his side and surrounded by his adoring children on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

Sid was born on Dec. 29, 1932, to Ann and Garland White (deceased 1933) and raised with his sister, Bev, by Ann and Don Pringle on a ranch in Weiser, Idaho.

In 1952, he joined the U.S. Air Force and began pilot training, earning his wings two years later as a second lieutenant. In 1957, while stationed at March Air Force Base in Riverside, Calif., Sid fell madly in love and married Mary McGuire. Their marriage thrived for the next 61 years.

Sid spent his entire U.S. Air Force career in the Strategic Air Command as a bomber pilot amassing over 4000 hours in B-47s and B-52s. Sid was deployed during the Cuban Missile Crisis and flew numerous missions over the Soviet Union during the heart of the Cold War. Major Pringle retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1972 and soon began a 23-year career with Simplex. He was honored as the company's most successful salesman in 1976. His career took him from Texas to Monona, Wis. where he retired in 1995.

Sid was an active member at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church as an usher and was also a long-term member of Monona's Optimist Club and the Madison Elks.

Sid's true passion was flying, serving as a flight instructor after retiring from the U.S. Air Force. He loved sports, water skiing and bridge, excelling at all. Sid was a great pilot, terrific salesman and an all-around fantastic guy.

Sid is survived by his wife, Mary; beloved children, Jody (Jim), Greg, Jeff (Dardie) and Pat (Susie); grandchildren, Naomi, Cole, Ella, Sydney and Ryan; and sister, Beverly (Jim); and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Joy.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Badger Honor Flight. A special thanks to caregiver, Bo; physical therapist, Donna Frisque and all the staff at Wildwood Clinic and Agrace HospiceCare.

Off he goes, into the wild blue yonder.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420