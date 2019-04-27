Shirley Winters

Shirley Jean (Palan) Winters, born on June 25, 1928, closed her eyes while resting in her favorite chair in her family room and peacefully slipped into the next world on April 23, 2019. Her children provided 24/7 home hospice care.

Shirley was born to Frank and Mary Palan in Highland, Wis. She spent her early years on the farm and graduated from Highland High School before meeting her husband, Bill. They were married for 61 years.

Shirley was the original “farm to table” cook. Beans. She always had beans to pick, potatoes to dig and weeds to pull. She also grew flowers, Gladiolus and Zinnias.

There were dinners of roast beef, tuna casserole, and bread from her oven – always nutritional meals for the whole family. And chocolate cake – but only one piece! Shirley hosted many holiday dinners of turkey and ham for her extended family. Bill sharpened the knives and lifted that turkey out of the old roaster to be carved for the meal.

Shirley was a dedicated mother who expected her children to be polite, well behaved, and get all A's.

She was a skilled seamstress turning out shirts, pants, blouses, and coats. It was a way to be frugal for a young family in the 50’s and 60’s. By her example, her children learned to be creative and resourceful.

When all the children were in school, Shirley started her career in food management at Madison East High School. She was efficient and hard-working and went on to manage the food service program at LaFollette High School. She created the nutritional plan and managed the budget and staff for the production of over 2,000 meals per day.

Shirley was a charter member of Christ the King Catholic Church, where she was actively involved with Mary's Rosary Assemblers.

Work and routine were seasoned by good times with life-long friends, Bob and Mary Jean, and Bev and Harold. There were New Year’s Eve parties, summer picnics, and fishing vacations to northern Wisconsin. Time together was filled with practical jokes and great humor. They were family.

Shirley is survived by her children, Alice, James, and Dr. Thomas (June); grandchildren, Amanda (Craig), Nicholas, Elizabeth, and Michael (Kimberly); great-granddaughter, Audrey; and brother, Richard (Dorri).

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Patrick Palan; and sister, Eileen Welsh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5306 Main St., McFarland, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, with Father D. Stephen Smith presiding, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

Memorials may be gifted in Shirley's name to Christ the King Catholic Church or SSM Health at Home Foundation of Wisconsin, 2802 Walton Commons Lane, Madison, WI 53718.

She passed away content and pleased with her marriage and caring family. She was proud that her hard work, effort, and values set her family up for success for generations to come.

