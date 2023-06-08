Shirley Wiesmann, 95, of Granbury, Texas, passed away on June 3, 2023 in Granbury.
Shirley was the strong matriarch of her family. She loved family gatherings, especially at Christmas when she served delicious homemade chocolaty treats and mounds of presents for everyone. She researched her family tree and preserved memories going back into the early 1800’s. She loved to fish, listen to books on tape, play with everyone’s family dog and watch her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. She was a good listener and loved to laugh. She always had a positive outlook on life. She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.
She was born on November 9, 1927 in Watertown, the daughter of Fred and Julia (Draheim) Gerth. She attended Watertown Douglas Grade School and the Junior and Senior High School in Watertown graduating in 1945 and then attending UW-Madison. She married Francis Wiesmann of Fort Atkinson on August 6, 1949 and resided in Fort Atkinson up until 2002. She has been a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Shirley was employed by the Wisconsin Telephone Company in Watertown while attending Senior High School and worked part time as a telephone operator in Madison, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson and Whitewater before they became a Dial System. She retired in 1990 after 20 years of employment service with UW-Whitewater.
In 2002 she moved and built a home in the Corinthian Point Subdivision outside of Willis, Texas. Later she moved to Granbury, Texas where she lived until her death.
Survivors include her brother, Clyde Gerth of Watertown; three sons: Dean Wiesmann of Granbury, TX; Don (Ruth) Wiesmann of Cypress, TX; Randy (Barb) Wiesmann of Fort Atkinson, WI; one daughter, Annette (Dave) Jackson. She had nine grandchildren: Dayna (Casey) Norton, Kelly (Caleb) Newman, Lindsay (Michael) Rivera, Scott (Caroline) Wiesmann, Ryan Wiesmann, Ashley Wiesmann, David Jackson, Kristy (Chris Graham) Jackson and Kelsey (Nathan) Schaller. She was blessed with 15 Great Grandchildren: Kennedy and Emmett Norton, Jackson and Blake Rivera, Theodore Wiesmann, Quintin, Lucius, Savanah, Sarah, Tyrus, Dexter, Addalyn and Tiberius Jackson, and Ella and Hudson Schaller.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Francis Wiesmann, son, Alan Wiesmann, and daughter, Jill Bredlow.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson with Pastor Larry Schwanke officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home until time of service.
Private family graveside service will be held at the Wiesmann Plot following the service at Lake View Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.