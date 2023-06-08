Shirley Wiesmann

Shirley Wiesmann, 95, of Granbury, Texas, passed away on June 3, 2023 in Granbury.

Shirley was the strong matriarch of her family. She loved family gatherings, especially at Christmas when she served delicious homemade chocolaty treats and mounds of presents for everyone. She researched her family tree and preserved memories going back into the early 1800’s. She loved to fish, listen to books on tape, play with everyone’s family dog and watch her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. She was a good listener and loved to laugh. She always had a positive outlook on life. She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.

Tags