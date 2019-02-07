Madison-Shirley Mae Shampo, age 84, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Meriter Hospital, Madison.

She was born on July 14, 1934, in Green Bay, Wis., the daughter of Clarence and Josephine (Renard) Heim.

Shirley graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1952. She was united in marriage to James J. Shampo on June 20, 1953, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Green Bay. Together they lived in the Milwaukee area for many years while raising their family, where Shirley also enjoyed working at Marine Bank. After retirement, they moved to Madison in 1994.

Shirley’s faith was a cornerstone in her life, and she enjoyed taking part in many church activities. She had a great interest in nature and loved watching the birds (especially cardinals) outside her home. She also enjoyed reading, baking, and gardening, and she was an avid walker. Shirley’s time with her family was most important to her, and she cherished her Tuesday phone calls with her sister.

She is survived by her children, Tracy (Mike) Dowdell, Jeff (Kim) Shampo, and Jon Shampo; grandchildren, Jeremy Dowdell and Katie, Mary, and Elizabeth Shampo; sister, Sue (Bob) Rowan; her wonderful nieces and nephews, and her many friends at St. Thomas Aquinas and Saukdale Condominiums. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim; her parents; granddaughter, Jessica Dowdell; and brother, James Heim.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, with Fr. Bart Timmerman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Saturday.

Memorials may be made in Shirley’s name to the charity of your choice or the Middleton Outreach Ministry.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Meriter Hospital, her UW Medical doctors and staff, as well as Middleton Outreach Ministry.

