Shirley Mae Mills, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

She was born on March 28, 1935, in Mauston, Wisconsin, the daughter of Edwin and Alice (Manthey) Smith. She was united in marriage to Arnold Mills on April 4, 1953.

Shirley is survived by her children Robert (Cheryl) Mills, Sharon (Dan Fitzgerald) Baldwin, Rick (Roseanne) Mills, Tom (Suzanne) Mills; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers Harold and Kenneth Smith, sister-in-law Evelyn Smith, and many nieces, nephews, and longtime friend Ramona Ziebell. She was preceded in death by her husband Arnold Mills, brother Donald Smith and daughter-in-law Roseanne Mills.

Shirley worked for over 25 years for Coquette Mfg., “The Garment Factory”, in Mauston, WI. She later worked 11 years and retired from, Best Power Technologies in Necedah, WI. She made many life-long friends at her places of employment.

Shirley enjoyed all types of crafts including crocheting, knitting, plastic canvas, and sewing. She and Arnie enjoyed many fishing and camping trips with their grandchildren and family. Throughout her life, She was a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers. She was watching the Brewers’ game only a few hours before her passing.

Shirley was a long-time parishioner of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, WI. She always looked forward to seeing the Parishioners who would bring her Holy Communion and visit with her each week.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 401 Mansion St., Mauston WI. with Rev. John Potaczek presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Agrace Hospice Care and St. Patrick’s School.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of:Crest View, Mile Bluff Medical Center, Meriter