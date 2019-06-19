Shirley L. Mavis, 95, of Mauston died Sunday, Sept. June 16, 2019 of natural causes.

She was born June 9, 1924, in Woodstock, Illinois.

She married Raymond C. Mavis on Sept.26, 1942, in Woodstock, Illinois. They were married for seventy-five years.

Shirley is survived by daughter Carol R. Schroeder of Mauston, WI,: son Mark E Mavis of Palm Bay, Florida: Grandchildren, Richard (Rhonda) Schroeder, Tammy (Mike) Jones, Anthony (Michelle) Mavis, and Kimberly Hardy: eight great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and husband.

No services will be held at this time.