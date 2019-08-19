Shirley Jane Grover

Shirley (Jane) Galvin Grover, 87 of Mauston passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Fair View Nursing Home, Mauston.

Shirley was born on November 14, 1931 in Mauston, WI the daughter of Harry Galvin and Mary Prosser Galvin

Jane graduated in 1949 from Madonna High School in Mauston.

She was united in marriage to Clair Grover on September 17, 1949 in Mauston, WI

She was a member of Women of the Moose in Mauston, volunteered at Thrift Store and Food Pantry after retiring. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Jane enjoyed her family and her grandkids and great-grand children. She loved to read and work in her yard. She worked hard all her life as well as being the care taker of Clair for many years. She worked in manufacturing all her life.

Survivors include her children: Linda(Gary) Chambers; Gaylord (Rosemarie) Grover; Beverly Foster; Dennis (Debby) Grover. seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grand children and two great-great grandchildren, brother- in- law Irv Ziemek, sister-in-laws Shirley Purvis, Adele Grover and Delores Grover, many nieces and nephews and many great friends.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Clair Grover in 1990, her parents Harry and Mary Galvin, brothers, Edmund Galvin, Harry(Irene) Galvin, sisters Marie (Malcom) Bader, Eleanor (Benny) Schmidt; Irene Meltesen, Vanetta (Barney) Jasek and Catherine Ziemek.

Memorial Service will be held at American Legion Hall in Mauston, WI on August 26, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

She will be buried at Highland Gardens of Memories in Belvidere, IL at a later date.