Shirley J. Beighley, 85, of Platteville, died peacefully in the presence of family on Friday, June 29, 2018 at Manor Care Health Services, Platteville, due to cancer and medical complications.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at the Community Evangelical Free Church in Platteville. Pastor Larry Loyd will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shirley Beighley Memorial Fund.

Shirley was born on November 15, 1932 in Augusta, Wisconsin, the daughter of Theodore and Mabel (Elstad) Clough. She graduated from Menomonie, Wisconsin, High School, attended the Dunn County Teacher’s College and received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from University of Wisconsin Platteville. Shirley was united in marriage to Kenneth Beighley on July 29, 1952 in Dubuque, Iowa. While Ken was going to school at Michigan State University, Shirley worked in the Athletic office; she also taught in a couple one room school houses. Shirley was the first manager of The Branch, a Christian book store and she was also the manager of the UW-Platteville bookstore. She was an avid reader and loved doing cross word puzzles. She also had a great love for music. She had a beautiful voice and sang at the church in many facets. Shirley committed her life to Christ when she was 25 years old and she and Ken were founding members of the Community Evangelical Free Church in Platteville.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Ken, of nearly 66 years; two children, Brad Beighley and his son Johnathan Ryan Beighley; Rebecca (David) Heim and their son, Noah Heim; son-in-law, Philip Anderson; two sisters, Ferne Osborn and Nona Williams; sisters-in-law, Anita Alexander and Karen (Dwight) Martin; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Valerie Anderson; and brothers-in-law, Clyde Osborn, Don Williams, Archie (Ruth) Beighley, and Ken Alexander. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. White, and the nurses and staff at Medical Associates, Our House, Manor Care, and St. Croix Hospice for all of the care and concern given to Shirley.