Shirley E. Lauretic

Shirley Ellen Lauretic (nee Cole), loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother entered into eternal life May 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born March 25, 1933 to Harry and Mary Cole. Shirley spent her early years in Alpena, MI before joining the US Navy in 1952. That same year she would meet and marry her husband of 61 years the late John E. Lauretic Jr. Shirley and John lived in Stoughton, WI for many years. It was in Stoughton they would raise their 7 children.

Shirley spent 37 years driving bus for the Stoughton Area School District. She also spent several years umpiring women and men's softball in Stoughton. Shirley enjoyed many activities in her life, that were all uniquely Shirley. She loved riding her motorcycle, knitting Christmas gifts, making her famous baked beans, baking her amazing pies, camping and spending time with her family and friends.

In her retirement Shirley was an active member of American Legion Post 59 and leader of the Color Guard.

Shirley was always ready for a game of cards, to put a puzzle together, take a trip or just sit and talk. She always had a story to tell and always had a comment that left you with a smile on your face. She would always tell everyone "Life is good, if you can put up with it."

She was preceded in death by her husband John, parents, sisters Miriam and Betty, brothers Harry, Richard, Bill, Merlin, and David (Bud).

Shirley is survived by her 7 children Daniel (Linda) Lauretic, Sharon (Thomas) Bates, John (Cheryl) Lauretic, Theresa (Mike) Whalen, Timothy (Teresa) Lauretic, Nancy Johnson and Brian Lauretic. 11 grandchildren James, Shawn, Darren, Amanda, Kelly, Michelle, Patrick, Ariel, Kyha, Jessica and Brandon and 16 Great-Grand Children.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Covenant Lutheran Church 1525 N. Van Buren Street in Stoughton. Visitation will take place from 9 am until the time of service. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon immediately following the service. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

"Mom I keep asking for one more day, one more time, one more sunset, maybe I'll be satisfied. But then again I know what it would do, leave me wishing still, for one more day with you."